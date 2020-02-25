COLUMBIA, S.C. — Law enforcement agencies all across the state are mourning the loss of one of their fellows officers killed in the line of duty Tuesday morning in Sumter.

Officer Andrew Gillette was killed by a suspect while serving an eviction notice. He'd been in law enforcement in Sumter since 2013. He leaves behind a wife and son.

"It is with profound sadness that our brother, Cpl. Andrew Gillette, died from wounds suffered in a shooting," Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said.

Gillette was also an Air Force veteran. Dennis said an online fundraiser has been set up for him at Serve and Connect's website.

He is the second officer to die in the line of duty in South Carolina this year.

Immediately after learning the tragic news, police agencies and officers from around the state began sharing their condolences on social media.