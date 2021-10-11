Officials announce first internet exchange in the state

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Wednesday, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster joined Scott Willis, CEO Dart Points, to announce the launch of the first internet exchange (IX) in the state.
The company says their goal is to bring internet content and access into local communities while improving performance and lowering costs for businesses and schools across the state.
DartPoints officials say the company is helping to bridge the digital divide by transforming the way data traffic is managed, processed and fulfilled within local markets.
Rural broadband is very important, and of course, the private companies are working on it, state government is working on that," McMaster said. We want everybody to have access because there's so many things that opens up to our people, and this will speed that whole process up and make it more reliable. That's why this was a big announcement today that this company is here in South Carolina. That's gonna help us with that economic growth and prosperity."