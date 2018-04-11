Richland County, SC (WLTX) — A Columbia man was killed in a single-vehicle accident on I-77 on Sunday morning, according to officials with S.C. Highway Patrol.

Stephen Everette Moser, Jr., 35, of Columbia, died at 9:55 a.m. due to multiple blunt force injuries to the upper body, according to Richland County coroner Gary Watts.

Troopers say the accident happened around 9:11 a.m. Sunday on I-77 North, near mile marker 14 between the Decker Boulevard and Percival Road exits.

Moser was traveling north on I-77 in a 2006 Nissan when he ran off the right side of the road and overturned, ejecting him from the car, according to Trooper Sonny Collins with S.C. Highway Patrol.

Moser was transported to Palmetto Health Richland, where he later died. He was not wearing a seatbelt, troopers say.

The accident remains under investigation.

