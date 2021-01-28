Officials: Inmate at Lee Correctional beaten, killed by other inmates

An inmate is dead after being beaten to death by other inmates at Lee Correctional Institution, according to officials.

A press release from the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) says an inmate from Lee Correctional Institution died at a hospital after receiving injuries in a fight with other inmates Wednesday afternoon.

Lee County Coroner Larry Logan identified the man as 32-year-old Jamin Anderson.

The S.C. Department of Corrections Office of Investigations and Intelligence is investigating the death, along with the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

An autopsy will be performed.

Anderson was serving a 15-year sentence for first-degree burglary, kidnapping, armed robbery, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, criminal conspiracy and a firearms provision.

