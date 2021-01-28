x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Local News

Officials: Inmate at Lee Correctional beaten, killed by other inmates

An inmate is dead after being beaten to death by other inmates at Lee Correctional Institution, according to officials.
Credit: wltx
razor wire generic

LEE COUNTY, S.C. — One inmate is dead, beaten to death by other inmates, at Lee Correctional Institution, according to officials. 

A press release from the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) says an inmate from Lee Correctional Institution died at a hospital after receiving injuries in a fight with other inmates Wednesday afternoon. 

RELATED: 36th South Carolina inmate dies from coronavirus complications

Lee County Coroner Larry Logan identified the man as 32-year-old Jamin Anderson. 

The S.C. Department of Corrections Office of Investigations and Intelligence is investigating the death, along with the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

RELATED: 29 charged in SC prison riot that left 7 inmates dead 

An autopsy will be performed. 

Anderson was serving a 15-year sentence for first-degree burglary, kidnapping, armed robbery, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, criminal conspiracy and a firearms provision. 

TOP STORIES 

One dead in single car accident in Calhoun County

Proud Boys leader worked undercover, was government informant

Person walking on Lexington County road hit and killed