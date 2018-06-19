The Columbia Police Department (CPD), Columbia Fire Department (CFD), and the Richland County Coroner’s Office say they are investigating a suspicious fire that happened last night.

Officials say firefighters responded to a house fire at 3417 Carver Street shortly after 10:30 p.m. Monday. As firefighters were extinguishing the fire, they say they found a deceased female inside the home and called in Columbia police to investigate.

According to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts, an autopsy was performed this morning on 68-year-old Francena Willingham. While the results of the autopsy are still pending additional testing, officials say there does not appear to be any sign of foul play at this time.

The Columbia Fire Department continues to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

