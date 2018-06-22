Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- A few weeks ago, a home health care aid contacted us voicing her concerns about a Columbia apartment complex advertising as a senior living community.

Since we started our investigation, we found out the property owners face a number of violations.

But relief could be in sight, as maintenance crews walked through the halls Thursday to survey what needs to be repaired.

"You pay your rent on time and don't be late, but you put in a work order to get stuff done and they never will fix it," said a Wardlaw tenant, who wished to remain anonymous in fear of retaliation.

Two weeks ago, tenants gave us a tour of the Wardlaw Apartments off Elmwood Avenue in downtown Columbia.

"All over the place, from the third floor down, everybody's got a problem," said another tenant.

When we went inside and witnessed severe mold, water damage, rotted wood floors and broken appliances.

Since then, code enforcement officers held meetings with residents and inspected every unit where tenants let them in.

"We're really concerned about the safety and health of the citizenry of Columbia. We don't want anybody living in substandard conditions. It's not good for the tenants. It's not good for the city as a whole," said Michael O'Neill, Deputy Housing Official for the City of Columbia.

The Wardlaw Apartments are no stranger to the law.

After a Freedom of Information Act Request, the city legal department sent us over 40 pages of detailed reports dating back two years. In that time, inspectors witnessed 17 different violation, including the following:

June 8, inspectors noted litter around the property and told the owners they must clean up tree debris.

June 1, the level of water damage, mold and lack of maintenance was so serious, it could warrant the city to vacate the property at a later date. Inspectors said the owner must get a certified mold inspection report.

May 31, inspectors found an inoperable car left on the property with four flat tires and no license plates.

May 30, inspectors noted that windows must be fixed to avoid leaks from rain, the roof and drainage needed repair to prevent water from going in the building, plumbing must be properly installed and maintained and rotted wood and cracked plaster in the floor must be fixed.

"They're all, technically, criminal offenses," said O'Neill. "Even if you don't cut your grass it's a criminal offense. It's a misdemeanor, so it's not a huge deal, but it is a criminal offense."

O'Neill says sometimes, if code violations prove to be extreme health issues, they are able to remove residents immediately.

He says city officials typically give management 30 days to fix the problems. Officials are lenient if labor takes longer to correct a violation.

"If we know this person has a history of not doing the right thing, but they've corrected it now, we'll go forward and ask the judge for a guilty plea," said O'Neill.

If the owners don't listen, the city will take them to court.

"There are multiple where we're reviewing our options," said O'Neill. "But we have closed down properties in the past. That's kind of the last resort and we hope we don't have to do that, but we, again reserve the right to do that."

Refusal to follow the rules could result in fines and even jail time.

We tried to call the owners, United Management Services of Columbia, and they haven't returned our calls. They're scheduled to be in court July 18.

For more information on city code or to report violations to the City of Columbia Police Department's Code Enforcement Division, click here.

