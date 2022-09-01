Person safely rescued after climbing transmission tower in southwest Charlotte, police say

WCNC Charlotte was at the scene where crews are working to rescue the person on the tower.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Law enforcement responded after a person climbed on an electrical transmission tower in southwest Charlotte.

Officials say the situation has come to a safe and successful conclusion. The person who climbed the tower is now down and is being checked out by medical staff.

The incident at E Woodlawn Road and Nations Crossing Road has come to a safe and successful conclusion. The person on the tower is being seen and treated by MEDIC. CMPD will have someone available to speak with the media at the Exxon location at 5:15 pm. #cltnews #clt pic.twitter.com/ybvFxtZEUx — CMPD News (@CMPD) January 9, 2022

The Charlotte Fire Department said it responded to the incident on West Woodlawn Road and Wallingford Street around 2:30 p.m.

High Angle Rescue; West Woodlawn Rd/Wallingford St; subject struggling to get down off a electrical transmission tower; Station 12 area. — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) January 9, 2022

Witnesses at the scene said that the person is homeless.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed power had been shut off in the area.

Duke Energy confirmed that approximately 1,000 customers were experiencing outages after the power was cut through the Woodlawn location.

"The control center is working to rerouting electricity to these customers so their service can be restored as soon as possible," Duke Energy said in a statement.

Duke Energy, along with CMPD and Charlotte Fire Department responded to the scene.