On Monday, Governor McMaster urged South Carolinians not to panic over the coronavirus, which has killed six people in the United States.

McMaster said that there have not been any cases of the virus in South Carolina. He encouraged people to practice hygiene, including covering coughs and washing hands.

Other public officials have discussed the virus on Twitter.

Senator Tim Scott used the platform to promote his appearance on a Sunday morning talk show, which included a discussion of coronavirus.

Representative Joe Cunningham, who represents South Carolina's 1st congressional district, posted a link to the CDC's website and encouraged his audience to "find best practices and minimize health risks." Representative Tom Rice, who represents South Carolina's 7th congressional district, also linked to a CDC resource and wrote that he is keeping up with the virus.

Representative Beth Bernstein, who represents South Carolina's House District 78, posted a link to her January/February legislative update. The update opens with a letter focusing on the coronavirus. Representative Bernstein wrote, "As always, I am interested in hearing your thoughts and concerns on any of these issues."

Other public officials have retweeted content centered around the virus.

Senator Chauncey Gregory retweeted a post by Wesley Donehue, a Charleston-based digital strategist known for his work on the Rubio campaign in 2016. The post asks, "What if we worried about obesity and heart disease as much as we are worrying about coronavirus?"

Representative Justin Bamberg, who represents House District 90, retweeted an article about the virus' progression. Representative Garry Smith, who represents District 27, posted several articles without adding commentary.

