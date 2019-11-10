COLUMBIA, S.C. — State health officials are urging caution after a racoon tested positive for rabies in the Forest Acres area of Columbia.

On October 7, 2019, a raccoon in the area of Dubose Drive and Edinburgh Road tested positive for the rabies virus, according to officials with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC). The rabid raccoon is now deceased.

Due to the possibility of the spread of rabies, DHEC urges resident in the area to use caution when dealing with wild or stray animals. If you have reason to believe that you, your family members, or your pets have come into contact with this raccoon or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DHEC's Environmental Affairs Columbia office at (803) 896-0620 during normal business hours (M-F, 8:30-5:00).

If your pet appears to have been bitten or scratched by another animal or is found with wounds of unknown origin, please consider that your pet could have been exposed to rabies and contact the Columbia office. This is especially important as rabies has been confirmed in your area. Use caution when handling injured pets and avoid contact with wounds and saliva. Take any injured pet to a veterinarian so the wounds can be treated and rabies vaccination can be discussed.

Rabies vaccinations for pets are required by the S.C. Rabies Control Act. If your pet does not have a current rabies vaccination, contact a veterinarian as soon as possible for an appointment.

For more information on rabies in South Carolina, visit DHEC's website: https://www.scdhec.gov/rabies.