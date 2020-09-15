Ohio parents sue health director over mask mandate for kids in school

The lawsuit was filed by more than two dozen parents in Putnam County but the plaintiffs are from around the state.

Parents filed a lawsuit in northwest Ohio against the state's interim health director Lance Himes over the decision to require kids to wear masks in schools.

In the complaint, the parents say the state's mask mandate infringes on parents' religious beliefs and their ability to raise their children as they wish.

The lawsuit also cites parents who believe the mask mandate forces kids into making a political statement.