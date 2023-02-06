WATCH LIVE: Crews prepare for 'controlled release' amid explosion concerns after Ohio train derailment

The release occurred around 4:30 p.m., with residents and 3News reporters reporting a large explosion along with a massive plume of smoke billowing to the sky.

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — With concerns of a potential explosion connected to the train derailment in Columbiana County, a "controlled release" of chemicals inside the railroad cars has begun on Monday afternoon.

It came as Gov. Mike DeWine said the contents of five rail cars are “currently unstable and could potentially explode, causing deadly disbursement of shrapnel and toxic fumes.”

The release occurred around 4:30 p.m., with residents and 3News reporters reporting a large explosion along with a massive plume of smoke billowing to the sky.

HAPPENING NOW: Smoke is billowing into the air after crews were scheduled to do a “controlled release” of the toxic materials in the #EastPalestine rail crash. @wkyc pic.twitter.com/XGDM5F5xrj — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) February 6, 2023

The plume of smoke was visible on our 3News weather radar.

#EastPalestine plume of smoke is showing up on radar too https://t.co/gzMd9Rc9md pic.twitter.com/rOpfVfXMJF — Payton Domschke (@PaytonDomschke) February 6, 2023

So how does the controlled release work? Scott Deutsch, an official with the Norfolk Southern Railroad, said it's a process that could take one to three hours.

Deutsch said it begins by creating a small hole in the tank car.

“This will allow the material to come out of the tank car," the official explained. "It will go into a pit and trench that we have dug and set up for this operation. Inside that trench will be flares lining that trench that then will light off the material.”

Just over an hour into the controlled release, smoke still covered the skies in Columbiana County.

Sunset in #EastPalestine isn’t until 5:45, but the plume of smoke has settled over this community in Columbiana County. @wkyc pic.twitter.com/4k3EHriw9K — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) February 6, 2023

Gov. DeWine also provided new information about the evacuation order. He said the evacuation zone, following new modeling information, includes a one mile by two mile area surrounding East Palestine, which includes both Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Gov. DeWine said authorities have been sent back into area neighborhoods to knock on doors and ensure everybody in the evacuation zone has left.

“You need to leave. You just need to leave. We are ordering you to leave," Gov. DeWine said of those within the impacted area. "This is a matter of life and death.”

The Columbiana County Sheriff also issued a warning Sunday night that those who ignore the evacuation order “may be arrested.”