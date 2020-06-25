Old USC Bookstore demolished, to be used for parking

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The old University of South Carolina book store at 801 Main Street has been demolished and will soon serve as parking, according to the university.
The property is owned by the University Development Foundation, and they currently have no specific plans for 801 other than parking for the near future, according to Jeff Stensland, Director of Public Relations for USC.
According to Stendsland, the building had been vacant for about a year, and had extensive water leakage issues. The Foundation concluded it would be best to demolish the building.