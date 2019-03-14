WALTERBORO, S.C. — Police in Walterboro are making residents aware of some "suspicious" incidents at a local Walmart.

An older white man approach several women at Walmart, asking them to "stand on his stomach," according to a report. Many of these were offered compensation for the act.

And while the request is not considered criminal, police do deem it suspicious, and are urging caution, as well as these tips:

Be aware of your surroundings

Never leave your children unattended

To report anything suspicious

The man is described as being about 64 years old, 5 feet 11 inches and 210 pounds with gray hair and glasses.

Walmart has been made aware of the incidents, and is taking precautions