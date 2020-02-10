Let your voice be heard with On the Table community conversations

The third annual On the Table initiative aims to move the community forward through conversations during the week of Oct. 4-10.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The third annual On the Table initiative, powered by Central Carolina Community Foundation (CCCF) is hosting an event aimed at creating meaningful conversations.

On Friday, Elizabeth Houck with the Central Carolina Community Foundation stopped by News19 to talk about the annual event happening the week of Oct. 4-10.

With safety in mind, the initiative has been expanded to a full week and the discussions will take place virtually or socially distanced in groups smaller than 10.

“As our community works to overcome COVID-19 and address longstanding racial equity issues, we have many strengths to draw upon,” Houck said.

On the Table offers an opportunity for residents, businesses and organizations to gather for meaningful conversations, build personal connections and explore how people can work together to create a more generous, vibrant and engaged community.

Richland and Lexington County residents are encouraged to host a conversation.

Central Carolina Community Foundation is also awarding Beyond the Table min-grants based on community priorities identified in last year’s survey. Applications will open on October 4.