COLUMBIA, S.C. — One Columbia for Arts and Culture is announcing an Artist Emergency Fund of $100,000 to provide emergency relief for Columbia-area artists.

According to One Columbia, the fund was developed out of a partnership among the Knight Foundation and Central Carolina Community Foundation because of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The emergency fund will provide 40 emergency grants of $2,500 each to support professional artists in the Columbia area.

RELATED: 400,000 have filed for SC unemployment since virus outbreak

RELATED: Agency offers emergency relief grants to help S.C. arts organizations, musicians

According to One Columbia, these funds will provide much-needed assistance to artists because of the loss of events, performances, and sales.

The funds provided by this program can be used to assist artists with any relevant professional needs including artist supplies and materials, rent or mortgage, health insurance, or another professional purpose.

One Columbia will begin accepting applications for a two-week period starting on May 8. The deadline for applications is midnight on Friday, May 22.

“We’re extremely grateful to the Knight Foundation for their long-held commitment to Columbia and its creative community,” says Lee Snelgrove, One Columbia Executive Director. “This Emergency Fund will provide some muchneeded relief for artists that have seen significant impacts to their livelihoods over the past weeks. Artists have been a beacon of hope by sharing their art with all of us while we’re currently social distancing. This fund will offer some help to them to continue being creators of cultural connections, economic vitality and livability as Columbia moves ahead in a post-pandemic world.”

“The Knight Foundation is pleased to offer much-needed assistance to the artists of Columbia. They have been and will continue to be such an important part of the livability and vibrancy of the City,” says Lilly Weinberg, Knight Foundation Director of Community and National Initiatives. “Artists provide necessary connections among people and places, and it is vital that they be able to continue their work engaging the community through shared cultural expression.”

Eligibility information, application requirements and the online application form are accessible on the One Columbia website. One Columbia staff are offering assistance for those that may not have the ability or means to respond to the online form through phone submissions arranged upon appointment.

Artists with questions or to request assistance with submission can leave a voicemail at 803-254-5008 or email to info@onecolumbiasc.com.