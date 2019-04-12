FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead following an accident in Fairfield County Tuesday afternoon.

The accident happened around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday on SC Hwy 34 at the intersection of Smallwood Road, according to master Trooper David Jones with the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 2010 Acura SUV was traveling west on Hwy 34 when the driver of a Chevy van attempting to cross Hwy 34 from Smallwood Road hit the SUV on the passenger side.

The driver of the SUV, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported to Prisma Health Richland Hospital, where the person succumbed to their injuries.

The driver of the van was also transported to Prisma Health Richland Hospital with minor injuries.

The accident remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.