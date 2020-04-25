One person is dead after an accident on Garners Ferry Road Friday afternoon.

The accident happened around 5:25 p.m. Friday afternoon on Garners Ferry Road near Piney Branch Road in the Eastover area of Richland County, according to Lance Corporal Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the driver of a 2014 Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound on Garners Ferry Road when the car ran off the right side of the road, struck an embankment, overturned and then struck a tree. The driver was not wearing a seat belt.

The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.