ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a pickup track crashed on Interstate 26 in Orangeburg County on Friday.

The accident happened around 11:10 a.m. Friday on I-26 Eastbound near mile marker 167 in Orangeburg County, which is near the I-95 interchange.

Troopers say a 1996 Chevrolet pickup truck traveling east on I-26 ran off the left side of the road, down an embankment and hit a tree.

The driver, who was the only occupant, died on the scene, according to officials. The driver was wearing a seatbelt.