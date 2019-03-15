CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a four vehicle pileup on Interstate 95 near the Lake Marion bridge Thursday night.

The Clarendon county coroner says 34-year-old Marion Jerome Mack was ejected from his car and died on the scene.

Troopers say around 8 pm, a flatbed delivery truck traveling south on I-95 hit the rear of a car.

That crash caused a chain-reaction, with another car hitting the delivery truck before a pick up truck hit that car.

We're told Mack was in the third car involved in the crash and was not wearing a seatbelt.

No other injuries were reported. SC Highway Patrol's Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is investigating.

Lanes reopened just after 4 a.m.