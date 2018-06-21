Aiken, SC (WLTX) -- One person is dead after a Rock Hill tour bus struck a tractor trailer carrying a tank on I-20 in Aiken County Thursday afternoon.

According to Aiken County coroner Tim Carlton, the crash happened Thursday afternoon around 11:50 PM . on I-20 East near mile maker 13.5, about three miles east of the Graniteville exit.

Officials say the tour bus, which was empty except for the driver, struck the rear end of a 1999 International flat bed semi-truck, which was hauling an M-113 armored personnel carrier. The tank came off the tractor trailer and ended up in the shoulder of the eastbound lane.

The semi had slowed due to another crash near mile marker 14, according to officials. While another tour bus was able to avoid a collision with it, White's bus struck the tractor trailer, authorities say.

The bus driver, 73-year-old William White, was ejected during the collision. He was not wearing a seatbelt. The other driver was transported to Aiken emergency room with non-life threatening injuries. Carlton says White died as a result of multiple body trauma injuries.

Troopers with S.C. Highway Patrol say one lane is currently open, but drivers should expect delays. The accident remains under investigation

© 2018 WLTX