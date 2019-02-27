COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police are investigating after a man was shot at an apartment complex Tuesday night.

Isaiah Thomas Martin, Jr., 27, was shot in the upper body and was pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to Richland County coroner Gary Watts.

Police say the shooting happened at Arrington Place Apartments on Carnegie Street around 7 p.m. Tuesday. Officers who were dispatched to the scene say they found Martin in the parking lot before EMS arrived.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the shooting and ask anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

RELATED >> VERIFY: Is Crimestoppers Really Anonymous?