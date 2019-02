SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter man is dead after a single-car accident on Sunday according to officials.

Willie Walker, Jr., 55, of Sumter died from a result of injuries he sustained in the accident, which happened on St. Paul Church Road around 1:45 p.m. Sunday, according to Sumter County coroner Robbie Baker. An autopsy is scheduled on Tuesday.

S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.