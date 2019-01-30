LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead and another critically injured after an accident on Augusta Road Tuesday evening.

Officials say the accident happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 4700 block of Augusta Road in Lexington when a vehicle traveling north reportedly collided head-on with another vehicle in the median lane.

Shania Holcombe, 23, of Batesburg-Leesville was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Lexington County coroner Margaret Fisher. Officials say Holcombe was not wearing a seat belt.

Holcombe’s passenger was transported to an area hospital in reportedly critical condition, and two occupants of the other vehicle were transported with non-life-threatening injuries, officials say.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.