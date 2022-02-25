One dead, others recovering after drug-related incident at Columbia housing complex

The incident occurred at Latimer Manor on Friday morning, the Columbia Housing Authority said.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — NOTE: This story has been updated with information from Columbia Police that counters details initially released by the Columbia Housing Authority.

Authorities are investigating after an incident at a Columbia housing complex left one person dead and others hospitalized early Friday morning.

The Columbia Housing Authority initially reported that emergency responders were called to the Latimer Manor community early Friday morning where six people were described as unresponsive. However, Columbia Police quickly countered this report suggesting that while a female had died, only three other people were hospitalized.

Columbia Police are now investigating and are classifying the incident as a drug overdose; though, the drug used is not yet known. Columbia Housing added that the department is also distributing information regarding drug awareness to neighbors.

And while Columbia Housing suggested one person had been arrested, police clarified that they currently only have a person detained for questioning.

"With the rise in drug abuse cases in the state, Columbia Housing is also working to partner with CPD to host a Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) event," Columbia Housing said in its statement.