Columbia, SC (WLTX) — One person is dead following a single car accident in north Columbia Wednesday evening, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

Lance Corporal Matt Southern with S.C. Highway Patrol says the accident happened around 10:10 p.m. Wednesday on Winterwood Road, near Monticello Road.

The driver was traveling south on Winterwood Road when the 2014 Hyundai Sonata ran off the left side of the road, hit a tree and overturned, according to Trooper Southern. The driver, who was the only occupant of the car, was not wearing a seatbelt.

The accident remains under investigation by S.C. Highway Patrol.

