Richland County, SC (WLTX) — One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident on I-77 on Sunday morning, according to officials with S.C. Highway Patrol.

The accident happened around 9:11 a.m. Sunday on I-77 North, near mile marker 14 between the Decker Boulevard and Percival Road exits.

Trooper Sonny Collins with S.C. Highway Patrol says a 2006 Nissan was traveling north on I-77 when it ran off the right side of the road and overturned, killing the driver.

It is not known at this time if the driver was wearing a seatbelt.

The accident remains under investigation.

