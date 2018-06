One person is dead after a single car accident in Orangeburg County Sunday morning.

A 2014 Dodge Charger was traveling on SC Hwy. 4 near Frank White Road around 3:30 a.m. Sunday when it ran off the right side of the road and overturned, ejecting both occupants form the car, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Neither the driver nor the passenger was wearing a seat belt. It is unclear at this point which occupant died as a result of the accident.

