One dead in 'suspicious' house fire in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a house fire in lower Richland County that investigators are calling suspicious.

Richland County deputies say at 6:07a.m., Friday Columbia Fire Department requested our assistance at the 100 block of American Avenue in Hopkins.

Deputies say once firefighters put the blaze, they found an individual inside who was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no information released yet on that person including their age or gender.