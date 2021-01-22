One dead in 'suspicious' house fire in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a house fire in lower Richland County that investigators are calling suspicious.
Richland County deputies say at 6:07a.m., Friday Columbia Fire Department requested our assistance at the 100 block of American Avenue in Hopkins.
Deputies say once firefighters put the blaze, they found an individual inside who was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no information released yet on that person including their age or gender.
The investigation remains ongoing, and officials have not yet said what leads them to say it was suspicious. Officer say no other information is available at the moment.