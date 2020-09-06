COLUMBIA, S.C. — One person is dead following a crash Monday morning on Garners Ferry Road.

According to Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), a 2011 Chevy pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Garners Ferry Road when the truck went off the left side of the road and struck some trees and an embankment.

The driver, who was pronounced dead on the scene, was wearing a seat belt. The Richland County Coroner has not yet released his name.

The accident remains under investigation by the SCHP.