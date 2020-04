RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after an ATV accident in northeast Columbia, according to Master Trooper Bryan Lee with the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The accident happened around 6 p.m. on Ridgecrest Court near Castle Ridge Drive. Troopers say the driver of an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) was driving too fast for conditions when the vehicle overturned and landed on top of the driver.

The driver, who was not wearing a helmet, died at the scene, according to officials.