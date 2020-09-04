CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a crash on I-95 in Clarendon county.

Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the accident happened in the southbound lane of I-95 around 8 p.m.

A 2000 GMC Yukon was on I-95 about two miles outside of Summerville near mile marker 106 when the SUV ran off the road and overturned several times. The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was entrapped and died at scene.

The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.