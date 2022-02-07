x
One dead in crash on Winnsboro road

The accident happened around noon

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a car crash this afternoon in Richland county. 

The accident, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, happened around noon on Monday on Winnsboro road. 

According to SCHP at tow truck was traveling south on Winnsboro road, when a 2021 Chevrolet SUV traveling north crossed the center line and struck the tow truck head-on. 

The driver of the SUV was taken to Prisma Health hospital where they died of their injuries. 

The name of the driver has not yet been released. 

The accident remains under investigation. 

