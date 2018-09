Fairfield, SC (WLTX) One person is dead following an early morning accident in Fairfield county.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper Bill Rhyne the accident happened around 2 AM on US 21.

A 2008 Impala driven by Gary Alexander, 69. of Winnsboro, was traveling south on US 21 when it went off the left side of the road and struck multiple trees and became entrapped and died at the scene. Mr. Alexander was wearing a seatbelt.

