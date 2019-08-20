RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — One person died in a fatal collision on Interstate 20 early Tuesday morning.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 1:20 a.m. on August 20. The crash involved two vehicles on I-20 Westbound, near mile marker 82, which is near the Spears Creek Church Road exit.

The two vehicles that were involved were a Ford SUV and a tractor trailer. The driver of the Ford SUV was not wearing a seat belt and was deceased on the scene.

The driver of the tractor trailer was wearing a seat belt and did not suffer any injuries.

According to Trooper Jones, the Ford SUV was parked in the roadway in the third lane with their lights off. The tractor trailer ran into the back of the Ford.

The collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.