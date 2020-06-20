One dead in early morning head-on collision in Kershaw County

According to the report, this is the fourth death from a motor vehicle collision this week for Kershaw County.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A Richland County man died after a fatal crash in Kershaw County.

According to Kershaw County Coroner David West, a call came in about the accident at 4:06 a.m. Saturday morning about a head on collision on Highway 601 South just a few miles from the Richland County line.

A 2018 Kia Soul was traveling SOuth on Highway 601 when he crossed over the center line and hit an 18-Wheeler head on. The driver of the 18-Wheeler got out with no injuries. Roberto Reyes, 42, was the driver of the Kia Soul and was pronounced dead on the scene.