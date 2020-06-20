One dead in early morning head-on collision in Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A Richland County man died after a fatal crash in Kershaw County.
According to Kershaw County Coroner David West, a call came in about the accident at 4:06 a.m. Saturday morning about a head on collision on Highway 601 South just a few miles from the Richland County line.
A 2018 Kia Soul was traveling SOuth on Highway 601 when he crossed over the center line and hit an 18-Wheeler head on. The driver of the 18-Wheeler got out with no injuries. Roberto Reyes, 42, was the driver of the Kia Soul and was pronounced dead on the scene.
According to the report, this is the fourth death from a motor vehicle collision this week for Kershaw County.