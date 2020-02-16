LEXINGTON, S.C. — One person is dead after an early morning accident.

According to the Lexington County coroner Margaret Fisher, the accident happened on I-26 in the eastbound lane near exit 113 around 2 am.

Ms Jamee Green, 24 of Columbia was pronounced dead at the scene due to her injuries.

The coroner said she was not wearing a seat belt when she struck the rear of a tractor trailer and then her disabled vehicle was struck by another tractor-trailer from behind.

The drivers of the tractor trailers and a passenger in one of the trucks was not injured.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.