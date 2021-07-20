One dead in early morning wreck on I-77

The accident happened around 6:30am near the 17mm.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One person is dead after an early morning car accident on I-77.

According to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol the accident happened around 6:30 am Tuesday morning near mile marker 17.

According to the trooper, a 2004 Ford Mustang entered the onramp onto I-77 from Two Notch road. Then the Mustang spun out and was struck on the drivers side by a Volvo tractor-trailer sending the car into the guard rail. The truck then struck a 2018 Chevy Equinox which made the car strike the Mustang.

All drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

The driver of the Mustang was pronounced dead at Prisma Health. The driver of the tractor trailer and the Chevy were uninjured.