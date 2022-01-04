x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

One dead in evening wreck in Fairfield county

The accident happened around 5:30pm on Newberry road Tuesday.
.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after an evening wreck in Fairfield county. 

According to Cpl. Joe Hovis with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the accident happened around 5:30pm on Tuesday on Newberry road. 

RELATED: Volunteer fire departments struggle to find volunteer firefighters

A pickup truck was traveling west on Newberry road  when it went off the road and struck a guardrail and overturned.  The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.  He had to be extracted from the pickup truck and was taken to MUSC Fairfield where he died of his injuries. 

RELATED: Coroner reports man found shot at Newberry-Laurens county line has died

The name of the driver has not yet been released. 

The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. 

In Other News

Body found at Lake Carolina in area where 20-year-old man was reported missing