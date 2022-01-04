One dead in evening wreck in Fairfield county

The accident happened around 5:30pm on Newberry road Tuesday.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after an evening wreck in Fairfield county.

According to Cpl. Joe Hovis with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the accident happened around 5:30pm on Tuesday on Newberry road.

A pickup truck was traveling west on Newberry road when it went off the road and struck a guardrail and overturned. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt. He had to be extracted from the pickup truck and was taken to MUSC Fairfield where he died of his injuries.

The name of the driver has not yet been released.