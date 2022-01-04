One dead in evening wreck in Fairfield county

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after an evening wreck in Fairfield county.
According to Cpl. Joe Hovis with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the accident happened around 5:30pm on Tuesday on Newberry road.
A pickup truck was traveling west on Newberry road when it went off the road and struck a guardrail and overturned. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt. He had to be extracted from the pickup truck and was taken to MUSC Fairfield where he died of his injuries.
The name of the driver has not yet been released.
The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.