Driver identified in Friday night single fatal collision in Sumter

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person died in a Friday night single fatal collision on SC 441 in Sumter County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision happened on SC 441 at Oakland Dr, in Sumter County around 9:16 p.m.

There was one vehicle involved, a 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

According to the report, the motorcycle was going north on SC 441 when they struck a raised concrete median and lost control. The driver was wearing a helmet.

Nicholas Rocheleau, 49, of Dazell, was pronounced dead at Prisma Health Tuomey.

An autopsy will be performed Sunday morning at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

This collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.