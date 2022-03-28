House fire in Lexington claims one life

The fire happened a little before 11am Monday.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — One person is dead after a fire in Lexington just before noon.

The fire happened in the 200 block of Waverly Court in the town of Lexington around 11 am on Monday.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified the individual who died at a local hospital after a house fire.

According to Coroner Fisher, Mrs. Bonnie Gayle Bass, 50, of Lexington was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow.