ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a fatal collision on Interstate 26 in Orangeburg County Saturday night.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes at mile marker 153, which is about a mile from the Highway 301 exit.

Officers say the driver ran off the road, struck a group of trees, and overturned. The force of the collision ejected the driver, who troopers say was not wearing a seat belt. The victim was taken to the hospital where the person later died.

Three other people were in the car but they had only minor injuries.

The collision remains under investigation.