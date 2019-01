KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a single car accident in Kershaw County early Thursday morning.

The accident happened around 12:35 a.m. Thursday morning on Longtown Road in Kershaw County, according to Lance Cpl. Sonny Collins with S.C. Highway Patrol.

A 2000 GMC SUV was traveling south on Longtown Road when it ran off the road and overturned, killing the driver of the vehicle, Collins says. Officials say the driver was wearing a seatbelt.