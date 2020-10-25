1 dead, 1 injured in Kershaw County vehicle collision

Incident happened Saturday night on Lakeshore Road, near Lake Wateree

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — One person is reported dead and another injured in a vehicle collision in Kershaw County Saturday, Oct. 24. South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell reported the accident happened around 9:35 p.m. on Lakeshore Road, off Highway 97 (John G Richards Road) near Lake Wateree.

A 2012 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling west on Lakeshore Rd., went off the right side of the road and overturned and struck a tree. Both occupants of the vehicle were wearing seat belts.

The driver of the Cruze was able to exit the vehicle and pull the passenger out of the car. The driver called 911 and EMS and Kershaw County Fire Service was dispatched to the scene.

The driver was transported to Prisma Health Richland hospital for injuries, the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kershaw County Coroner David West has identified the passenger as Travis E. Elkins, 19, of Pope Valley, California.