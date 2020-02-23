LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A Lexington man is dead after a moped crash over the weekend.

It happened around 6:40 PM on Saturday, February 22.

According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, David Welborn, 54, of Lexington was driving a moped across North Lake Drive toward Jakes Landing Road when he traveled into oncoming traffic and was struck by a vehicle.

He was not wearing a helmet when the collision occurred and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle were not injured.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.