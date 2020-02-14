LEXINGTON, S.C. — One person is dead after a motorcycle accident that happened on Wednesday February 12.

According to the Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, Stephen Spires Sr, 55 of Gilbert was traveling on his motorcycle going westbound on Peach Festival road near Walters Ferry road. He was approaching slower traffic and, according to the coroner, "spilled from his motorcycle". He was not wearing a helmet and did not collide with any other vehicle.

He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries

The accident remains under investigation from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.