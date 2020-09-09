One dead in shooting in Bishopville

Few details are available at this time.

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — One person is dead following a shooting in the town of Bishopville in Lee County.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said it had been called in to a reported fatal shooting there Wednesday.

There are no additional details on the record at this time, including what led up to the killing, who the victim is, and who is responsible for the crime.

The Bishopville Police Department is investigating. News19 has attempted to reach them for information.

The shooting does not involve an officer.