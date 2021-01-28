x
One dead in single car accident in Calhoun County

The accident happened about 15 miles east of St. Matthews.
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — The driver of a 1999 Lincoln Continental is dead after a car accident in Calhoun county. 

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Lnc Cpl. Tyler Tidwell, the accident happened at 4:20 p.m. on Old River Road, about 15 miles east of St. Matthews.  

The car was traveling north on Old River Road when it crossed the center line, corrected, struck a tree and caught fire, according to troopers. 

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The accident remains under investigation by the SC Highway Patrol. 

