One dead in single vehicle accident in Hopkins

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One person is dead after an accident in the Hopkins area of Richland County Wednesday afternoon.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened a little after 1 p.m. Wednesday. A 2002 Jeep Cherokee was traveling west on Weston Road when it went off the right side of the road, over corrected, then ran off the left side of the road, over corrected and rolled over.
The driver was transported to the hospital. A passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say neither were wearing seat belts.
The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.