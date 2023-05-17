x
Victim of fatal accident on Garners Ferry Road identified

The accident happened a little before 6:30 p.m. just a few miles from Piney Branch road.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — One person is dead after a single car accident on Garners Ferry Road on Wednesday evening.

According to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the accident happened a little after 6 p.m. on Garners Ferry Road, just a few miles from Piney Branch Road. 

Tidwell says a 2009 Honda Civic was traveling west on Garners Ferry Road when it went off the left side of the road and overturned.  

The driver, identified by Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford as Totheyona N. Brown, 30, of Sumter, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The accident remains under investigation by the SCHP.

