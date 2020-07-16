One dead in single car crash in Winnsboro

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a single car accident near Winnsboro Wednesday afternoon.
According to Cpl. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened at 2:45 p.m. on Perry Lane, near the intersection of Greenbriar Mossydale Road in Winnsboro.
Troopers say a 2016 Hyundai was traveling northbound on Penny Lane when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported to Prisma Health Hospital, where they later died.
The name of the person who died has not yet been released by the coroner.
The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.