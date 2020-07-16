One dead in single car crash in Winnsboro

The accident happened a little before 3 p.m. on Perry Lane.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a single car accident near Winnsboro Wednesday afternoon.

According to Cpl. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened at 2:45 p.m. on Perry Lane, near the intersection of Greenbriar Mossydale Road in Winnsboro.

Troopers say a 2016 Hyundai was traveling northbound on Penny Lane when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported to Prisma Health Hospital, where they later died.

The name of the person who died has not yet been released by the coroner.